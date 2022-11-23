Deveron Angelo Roberts found guilty in Asheville murder, sentenced to life in prison

Deveron Angelo Roberts is taken into custody as a person of interest in a Jan. 13, 2020 homicide on Fayetteville Street. He was later charged with first-degree murder.

ASHEVILLE - West Asheville’s Deveron Angelo Roberts, 28, was found guilty of first-degree murder Nov. 18 after a Buncombe County Superior Court jury trial that lasted over a week.

“Roberts was sentenced to serve a term of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole,” according to a tweet from Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams’ office.

Williams declined to comment, and Roberts’ defense attorney, Ted Besen, did not respond to a message seeking comment Nov. 22.

“Thank you Buncombe County DA's office for your excellent work in securing the convection and the many APD team members that supported this investigation and were called to testify,” the Police Department wrote in a Facebook post the day Roberts was sentenced.

“We are especially proud of the lead investigator, Detective Stephen Coon,” the post said. “Detective Coon is a veteran homicide detective and will retire in less than two weeks."

Asheville police arrested Roberts in January 2020 and charged him in the shooting death of 18-year-old Antwan Terrell Eddings on Fayetteville Street.

“Antwan attended Asheville High and would have been a senior,” his obituary says. “He was liked and loved by so many he came across. While in school, he played football his freshman and sophomore years. He loved making people laugh, was the life of the party, and enjoyed dancing or just being silly. Antwan was often seen playing or hanging out with friends and family.”

Police identified Roberts as a person of interest the morning of the shooting, the Citizen Times previously reported. They spent three hours outside his home, trying to get a response from him with a bullhorn. Roberts also ignored calls from his parents.

When they gassed his home, he came out, was restrained with zip ties, patted down and taken in for interviews.

Roberts’ trial was at least momentarily limited to the public and press, with Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Alan Thornburg asking bailiffs to limit how and when people could enter the courtroom. Once someone was in, they were in until the next recess. If someone left before a recess, they would not be allowed to reenter until the next recess ended.

A trial transcript was not immediately available Nov. 22.

Ryan Oehrli covers public safety for the Citizen Times. Tips, questions, comments? Send them to coehrli@citizentimes.com.

