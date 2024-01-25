Device that caused explosion near downtown Colorado Springs, revealed
The explosion happened the night of January 12th on Castilla Street. Police have since made an arrest.
The explosion happened the night of January 12th on Castilla Street. Police have since made an arrest.
Tesla reported Q4 earnings after the bell on Wednesday, Jan. 24.
IBM's fourth quarter earnings saw revenue rise 4% and earnings per share of $3.87, above Wall Street's expectations.
Smith Entertainment Group CEO Ryan Smith bought the Jazz in 2020.
Ring is reversing course on its police-friendly stance regarding data sharing, according to reporting from Bloomberg. Amazon told the publication that Ring’s home doorbell unit would stop acquiescing to police requests for footage from users’ video doorbells and surveillance cameras.
Intel will report its Q4 earnings after the bell on Thursday, as the AI craze rages on.
As players gain and lose ice time, check out this breakdown of five players who are candidates to be dealt or acquired.
Amazon today announced that it is end-of-lifing Request for Assistance (RFA), a controversial tool that allowed police and fire departments to request doorbell video through Ring’s Neighbors app. The feature has been a major concern for privacy advocates for a number of years. In 2021, Amazon made police requests public as part of its biannual transparency report.
The reading from S&P Global is the latest in a string of positive economic data as the Fed attempts to achieve its vaunted "soft landing," where inflation returns to the 2% goal without a severe economic downturn.
What do the next few years of Hall of Fame ballots look like?
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Netflix reported fourth quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday.
Live, town-by-town presidential election results from the 2024 New Hampshire primary.
"Sailor Moon's" pink tint has been beloved as an aesthetic for years — inspiring countless Tumblr accounts, Pinterest boards, beauty looks and fancam edits on TikTok. But it was actually a "product of poor preservation."
Psychologists say there’s a myriad of reasons why January has been unofficially dubbed the longest month of the year. Here's what you can do to make it feel a bit less painful.
Kevin Porter Jr. hasn’t played since he was arrested in September after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in New York City.
Starting in January 2025, Netflix will stream Monday Night Raw every week in the US, Canada, UK, Latin America and some other countries. Netflix will also broadcast other WWE programming outside the US, including major events like WrestleMania.
Aniai, a startup that has built a burger-grilling robot, Alpha Grill, said today it has raised $12 million, bringing its total raise to $15 million. The money will go toward launching its first manufacturing facility, Factory One, in South Korea. "Burger chains hire six to eight kitchen staff per shift to grill burgers," Aniai CEO Gunpil Hwang said.
TikTok is the latest tech company to mount another round of layoffs in an increasingly bleak January. According to NPR, which broke the news, TikTok cut about 60 jobs, mostly in sales and advertising. TikTok did not respond to our request for comment before publication.
Cast the night sky on your ceiling, lie back and exhale.
Expense management startup Brex, which was valued at $12.3 billion two years ago, laid off 282 people, or about 20% of its staff today. The once high-flying fintech startup sent a note to employees (that was also published on the company’s website) today, announcing the news. In addition, Brex announced that its COO, Michael Tannenbaum, is transitioning from his role to become a board member.