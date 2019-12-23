A Device That Curbs Drunken Driving Carries Its Owns Risks

A roadside memorial for Alexis Butler, who died after a speeding pickup slammed into her car in November 2017, in Arlington, Texas, Dec. 19, 2019. (Cooper Neill/The New York Times)

Over the past decade, states have increasingly turned to a powerful tool to stop drunken driving before it starts: miniature breathalyzers, wired into a car’s electronics, that prevent the engine from starting unless the person behind the wheel is sober enough to drive.

These devices, called ignition interlocks, have been remarkably effective. One study found that states mandating them for all drunken driving offenders had 15% fewer fatalities from alcohol-related car accidents.

But while interlocks have prevented thousands of crashes, they have also caused them.

In November 2017, Alexis Butler was backing out of a driveway in Arlington, Texas, when a speeding pickup slammed into her Toyota Camry. The driver, Blake Cowan, had been arrested twice the previous year for drunken driving, but he was sober at the time of the crash, according to police records.

To start his truck, Cowan had to prove his sobriety by blowing into an interlock device — a machine the size of a cellphone, wired to the car’s steering column. But to keep driving, he had to provide additional breath samples to show he hadn’t been drinking on the road.

Those checks, known in the industry as rolling retests, occur at random. They require the driver to lift a hand off the wheel, pick up the device and blow — hard — into its mouthpiece for several seconds. If the driver fails or doesn’t comply, the car goes into panic mode: Its headlights flash, and its horn honks until the driver turns off the engine.

Cowan had just passed a test but dropped his interlock on the floor. Wanting it in easy reach for his next one, he distractedly fumbled for it, he told a police detective — and hit Butler’s car. She died a week later.

Nearly 350,000 people in the United States have interlocks, according to the latest estimate in an annual industry report, up from 133,000 a decade earlier. Thirty-four states — including, this month, New Jersey — require people with drunken-driving convictions to install the devices. That number will no doubt grow; other states are considering similar laws. Two U.S. senators are pushing legislation that would require all new cars to include a version of the technology by 2024.

But the devices’ potential to divert motorists’ attention has drawn little scrutiny, even as states clamp down on other forms of distracted driving, like texting behind the wheel or putting a phone to your ear.

A review by The New York Times of accident reports and lawsuits turned up dozens of examples of collisions in which the devices played a role.

A Pennsylvania driver trying to complete a test blew so hard that he blacked out and crashed into a tree, nearly severing his left hand. Another in rural New Hampshire struck a telephone pole. And in California, a man attempting a rolling retest on a busy highway crossed the dividing line and hit another car, badly injuring a woman and killing her husband.

A Lucrative, Growing Industry

In 2005, New Mexico became the first state to require interlocks for everyone convicted of driving drunk. More than a dozen others soon followed, spurred on by a nationwide lobbying campaign by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

The organization says its top legislative priority is getting all states to mandate interlocks for every drunken-driving offender. MADD has also called for automakers to include such technology as an option in all vehicles.

“The research showing that interlocks save lives is pretty overwhelming,” said J.T. Griffin, MADD’s chief government affairs officer.

That’s not the only reason they’re an easy sell: States don’t foot the bill. Drivers pay about $75 to have the devices installed in their cars, as well as a monthly monitoring fee that generally runs between $60 and $100. The annual cost of having a device is typically $1,000 or more.

That has created a lucrative industry. Smart Start, based in Texas, estimated its interlock revenue last year at around $150 million — nearly double its revenue from four years ago — according to its chief executive. Dräger, a German company that is among the leading manufacturers of breathalyzer machines, now makes twice as much money from interlocks in the United States as it does from its traditional breath-test business. Private equity firms looking to cash in have bought several interlock makers, including Smart Start, and are circling others.