Device found at SLO gas station that steals credit card info, police say

The San Luis Obispo Police Department confiscated a device from a San Luis Obispo gas station on Sunday that was used to copy credit card information, the agency said via social media.

Police said a customer at the Shell gas station on Madonna Road alerted an employee after spotting the skimmer, a device placed on or above card readers at gas pumps that copy and steal credit card information.

Employees removed the skimmer from the pump, police said, but “with no video available, we’ve hit a dead end” in investigating the crime.

It is unclear how many customers had their information stolen.

The police department urges the public to use cash when when possible, report suspicious activity and to look for the tamper sticker on the pump.

If the tamper sticker is gone, police said, you should alert gas station employees and use a different pump.