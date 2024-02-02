The devilish betrayal of the Lenape: How 6 tribes initiated their ouster from Bucks County

Historical facts: William Penn’s sons in the 1700s wanted Lenape Indians removed from Bucks County and the Lehigh Valley so the land could be sold to European immigrants. New York’s powerful Iroquois and five allied tribal nations joined forces to make that happen.

That’s how esteemed Philadelphia educator George Wheeler sized up the situation in an address to the Doylestown-based Bucks County Historical Society 85 years ago. In his view, it was a double-edged conspiracy hatched without the Lenape tribe’s knowledge. Here’s my LaVO Notes distillation of Wheeler’s expose:

A confederation known as Six Nations headed by the Iroquois agreed to sell the upper Susquehanna Valley to the Penn Family, proprietors of the colony. Behind the scenes, the Penns had their eyes on the Lehigh Valley, Lenape ancestral territory. At the time, Six Nations expressed no ownership of that land. However, the Penns were aware the Iroquois overloaded the Lenape.

In 1736, Six Nations sent a delegation to Philadelphia to sell the Susquehanna. Normally the natives after such negotiations quickly headed home. Not in this case. During a 14-day layover, they “were the recipients of very kind treatment and valuable presents,” according to Wheeler. A second understanding was reached secretly to divest Lenape of their lands. “It could scarcely have been a mere coincidence that the Six Nations claimed the right to dispose of lands in the Delaware Valley just when provincial authorities were making their elaborate plans to have the Walking Purchase include as much land as possible,” according to Wheeler.

The Walking Purchase was the second prong orchestrated by the Penns. The Lenape were open to selling what today is Central and Upper Bucks. The tribe agreed to set the boundary of the transaction with a walk on Sept. 19, 1737. Native observers expected a casual stroll over a day and a half beginning at the Quaker Meetinghouse in Wrightstown and proceeding in a straight-line northwest to Tohickon Creek in the area of today’s Lake Nockamixon. Land between the line of walk and the Delaware River would be sold.

In an underhanded move, William Penn’s sons hired three accomplished runners for the walk. The Lenape, who chose three natives to accompany them, were shocked at what became a “hurry walk” getting underway at daybreak. In the 36 hours (resting at night), the Penn runners went far beyond the Tohickon. The blistering pace stretched the purchase to include Lehigh Valley and lower Pocono Mountains. In total, the Walking Purchase defined territory the size of Rhode Island.

Lenape leaders charged fraud which the colony rejected. However, the government summoned them and leaders of Six Nations to the city on July 12, 1742 to air out the matter. Canassatego, confederation spokesman, insisted only Six Nations had the right to sell the land and backed the government’s claim to Lenape land. He went on to publicly berate the Lenape, as Wheeler noted: “You ought to be taken by the hair of the head and shak’d severely till you recover your senses. … How can you sell land at all? We conquer’d you, we made women of you; you know you are women and can no more sell land than women. ... We charge you to remove instantly. We don’t give you the liberty to think about it.”

Canassatego demanded Lenape move west into western Pennsylvania or to the Ohio River where “we shall have you more under our eye and we shall see how you behave.” Fearful of retaliation, the tribe began pulling out. Its last gathering was in 1775 in Buckingham at Holikonk Hole, a spring that bubbled up in a clearing now on the property of the Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm. Isaac Stills, a well-educated Lenape leader, prepared to lead approximately four dozen mostly women to the undeveloped Indiana frontier of Wabash. The men had gone earlier to await them. With an air of great sadness, the indigenous people tearfully strapped on large back packs and in an orderly procession headed west, never to return.

Sources include "The Last Purchase of Land from the Indians in Bucks County" by George Wheeler published by the Bucks County Historical Society in 1940.

