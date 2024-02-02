Devils Lake man accused of threatening deputy's life pleads not guilty

Feb. 1—PEMBINA COUNTY — A Devils Lake man waived his Wednesday, Jan. 31, preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to Class C felony terrorizing.

Jason David Duerr, 42, faces up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines for the crime.

Duerr

was arrested in December

for allegedly stealing a car and resisting arrest in Cavalier County. He

pleaded not guilty

to two resulting felony charges earlier this month.

The day of his arrest, though, Duerr allegedly told a deputy at the Pembina County Jail, "I'm going to kill you," according to court documents. This resulted in the separate case filed in Pembina County court.

Duerr's pre-trial conference for the terrorizing case is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. on April 8.