Devils Lake man accused of threatening deputy's life pleads not guilty
Feb. 1—PEMBINA COUNTY — A Devils Lake man waived his Wednesday, Jan. 31, preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to Class C felony terrorizing.
Jason David Duerr, 42, faces up to five years in prison and $10,000 in fines for the crime.
Duerr
was arrested in December
for allegedly stealing a car and resisting arrest in Cavalier County. He
pleaded not guilty
to two resulting felony charges earlier this month.
The day of his arrest, though, Duerr allegedly told a deputy at the Pembina County Jail, "I'm going to kill you," according to court documents. This resulted in the separate case filed in Pembina County court.
Duerr's pre-trial conference for the terrorizing case is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. on April 8.