Devils Lake man accused of threatening to kill deputy, stealing Dakota Supply Group van, preventing arrest

Dec. 11—CAVALIER COUNTY — A Devils Lake man had an initial appearance in Pembina County Court on Monday, Dec. 11, for allegedly threatening to kill a sheriff's deputy.

On the evening of Dec. 4, the Cavalier County Sheriff's Department was informed that a man claimed he'd stolen a Dakota Supply Group van from Fargo, according to court documents.

The vehicle and its alleged driver — 42-year-old Jason David Duerr — were found at the entrance of a decommissioned military base.

Duerr told deputies he borrowed the van and was going to return it. The vehicle, which has a value of $54,760, was confirmed to be stolen.

Duerr allegedly admitted to using narcotics, and behaved erratically at times, documents said. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Langdon Hospital so he could be medically cleared for jail. Duerr was combative but eventually calmed down and an assessment was completed, documents said.

However, when deputies attempted to return Duerr to the patrol vehicle, he allegedly said he wasn't getting inside.

"He asked several times for deputies to remove his handcuffs because he believed deputies were hiding behind the badge," documents said.

It took three deputies using substantial force to secure Duerr inside the patrol vehicle, documents said.

Duerr was charged with Class A felony theft over $50,000 and Class C felony preventing arrest. The Class A felony charge has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

Once in custody at the Pembina County Jail, Duerr allegedly told a deputy, "I'm going to kill you," multiple times. For this incident, he was charged with Class C felony terrorizing.

Duerr's bond for terrorizing was set at $25,000 cash or surety. In his initial appearance on Monday, Dec. 11, it was confirmed that Duerr would be applying for court-appointed counsel.

An initial appearance for the other case is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14.