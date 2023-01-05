Devils Lake man charged with gross sexual imposition to stand trial in February

Jan. 4—RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. — A Devils Lake man charged with six counts of gross sexual imposition is set to go to trial in February.

Howard Anthony Studhorse, 61, had a pretrial conference on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Studhorse is accused of sexually assaulting two juveniles, both under the age of 15.

According to court documents, the incidents were alleged to have happened around March 2021.

Studhorse is charged with four counts of Class A felony gross sexual imposition, two counts of Class AA felony gross sexual imposition and one count of Class A misdemeanor contributing to the deprivation of a minor.

Due to the Class AA charges, Studhorse could face a life sentence without the possibility of parole if he is convicted.

Studhorse's jury trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 13.