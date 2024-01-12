Devils Lake man pleads not guilty to theft of vehicle, preventing arrest

Jan. 11—GRAND FORKS — A Devils Lake man accused of

stealing a vehicle and preventing arrest

in Cavalier County pleaded not guilty on Thursday, Jan. 11.

Jason David Duerr, 42, was arrested on Dec. 4 after law enforcement found him driving a stolen Dakota Supply Group van, according to court documents.

Duerr allegedly told police he'd borrowed the vehicle and was going to return it. He was described as combative while being taken into custody.

Duerr is charged with Class A felony theft over $50,000 and Class C felony preventing arrest. The Class A felony charge has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. on March 28.

While in custody at the Pembina County Jail, Duerr allegedly told a deputy he was going to kill them. He was charged with Class C felony terrorizing. A preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 31.