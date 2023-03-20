Devin Booker Reacted After Bad Bunny Seemingly Referenced Him And Kendall Jenner In A New Song

Associated Press

Bad Bunny’s ex–girlfriend is suing the superstar for at least $40 million over a well-known voice recording she provided the singer before he became famous. Carliz De La Cruz Hernández, whose breathy “Bad Bunny, baby” recording was included in two of the artist’s songs, claimed in a lawsuit filed this month in a Puerto Rico court that her voice and the phrase she came up with are being used without her permission. The lawsuit states that De La Cruz’s “distinguishable voice” also has been used without her consent for songs, records, promotions, worldwide concerts, television, radio and social and musical platforms.