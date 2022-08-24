Devin Brosnan, Atlanta police officer and Algonquin grad, will not be charged in 2020 shooting

This undated photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Officer Devin Brosnan

A special prosecutor in Georgia, in charge of an inquiry into the 2020 shooting of a Black man outside a fast food restaurant, said he will not pursue charges against two Atlanta police officers, one of whom grew up in Southborough.

Devin Brosnan, a 2012 graduate of Algonquin Regional High School in Northborough, and a fellow officer, Garrett Rolfe, had responded to a report of a man sleeping in a car at a Wendy's restaurant in Atlanta on June 12, 2020.

Rayshard Brooks, the man eventually shot and killed, was initially involved in a calm exchange with the officers. The situation turned violent after Brooks resisted arrest and tried to flee, authorities said. He was shot by Rolfe, authorities said.

The shooting happened against the backdrop of heightened tensions nationwide in wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis less than three weeks earlier.

Before joining the Atlanta force, Brosnan attended Hofstra University in New York and was a campus police officer at Cape Cod Community College.

On Tuesday, Pete Skandalakis, executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia, said he believes Rolfe acted appropriately. He also said Brosnan, will not be charged.

"Given the quickly changing circumstances, was it objectively reasonable that he used deadly force and we conclude it was," Skandalakis said.

The two officers are on administrative duty with the Atlanta Police Department. They are scheduled for standards training, according to the department.

"We have faith in the criminal justice system, and we respect the special prosecutor’s decision in this case," the department said in a statment after Tuesday's announcement.

Material from USA Today was used in this report.

