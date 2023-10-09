Devin Kachar receives Monroe Exchange Club's highest honor

In its 102-year history, the Monroe Exchange Club has only had two Blue & Gold Wounded in Service Award ceremonies. The latest one was Thursday.

Monroe’s Detective Sgt. Devin Mark Kachar of the Michigan State Police received the Blue & Gold Award, the Exchange Club’s highest honor for law enforcement and firefighters.

Kachar, a 2009 graduate of Monroe High School, is the son of Mark and Tracie Kachar, the husband of Danielle and the brother of Nicole Kachar. He suffered spinal cord and other injuries and uses a wheelchair after a Sept. 27, 2022, shooting that occurred in the line of duty.

The award was presented by Brian Merkle during a reception at the Monroe Golf & Country Club. Merkle was the chair of the Blue & Gold ceremony and is a longtime Monroe Exchange Club member. He's also a firefighter and an area funeral director.

Kachar, 32, attended with several of his family members.

“I’ve not done anything award related. Brian called me. I’m glad I did it. I appreciate (the honor),” Kachar said. “It’s not easy to come up here. I’m not used to being seen in a wheelchair. You never know what people (in wheelchairs) are going through until you are in a wheelchair."

Kachar said he wanted to lighten the mood, so he told a story from his patrol days, when he was training new officers. They were called to a man erratically riding a bike.

“Radar clocked him at 32 miles an hour on a pink Huffy bike with no brakes and no shoes,” Kachar said. “Stories like that, they’re what matter most to you. I loved my job. I miss seeing the same people every day. I loved what I did, helping others. If I could go back, I still would. It’s a hard pill to swallow to give it up and all of a sudden you’re stuck.”

In 2022, Kachar and Detective Trooper David Tasker were assigned to the Second District’s Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team. Overnight on Sept. 27, 2022, they were conducting surveillance during a drug investigation in Detroit, when Kachar was ambushed, shot three times and severely injured. He was put on a ventilator. Shrapnel traveled throughout his body, transecting his spinal cord. The suspects were arrested within seven hours of the shooting.

In December, Kachar returned home to Monroe County. In February, Tasker received the MPS’s Valor Award, the department’s highest recognition for aiding Kachar at the scene.

At Thursday's Blue & Gold ceremony, Ben Calandra played music. Monroe County Circuit Judge Mark S. Braunlich, past president of the Monroe Exchange Club, offered the welcome.

“It’s the most challenging time to be a law enforcement officer with the violence to police. It wasn’t this way when I grew up. There is definitely a problem in our country. The thin blue line is shroud in a black veil,” Braunlich said.

Another club member, Pastor Rick Hogan, offered the blessing. Erie Post 3925, Veterans of Foreign Wars posted the colors.

Chaplain David Edwards of the Monroe Police Department was the keynote speaker. He recently met Kachar. He said he expected to talk to him for 15 minutes, but he stayed with him for 1½ hours.

“Devin has loved doing the work of a police officer. I could have sat and listened for hours. He’s doing good work, God’s work. He should be an inspiration to all of us,” Edwards said. “This award is not taken lightly. It’s not given indiscriminately. It’s paid with a high price that can’t be measured in a ribbon or plaque. It’s a lifetime of payment.”

Edwards cited FBI statistics. Assaults on law enforcement increased by 11.2% from 2020 to ’21.

“70,000 police officers a year are assaulted on duty. A third of assailants have prior criminal arrests,” Edward said. “Police officers have a true servant mindset and the heart of a warrior.”

Since 1968, the Monroe Exchange Club has recognized local law enforcement officer during the annual Law Enforcement of the Year program. Its only other Blue & Gold ceremony was in 2020. That year, three local people were honored: Lt. Terese Herrick, Officer Joshua Sawdy and Cpl. Renae Peterson.

“I hope we never have to do this again,” Merkle said.

