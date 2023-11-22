Is Devin Neal ready for the NFL? This former Jayhawk (and current Bears RB) says yes

Is Kansas running back Devin Neal something like Khalil Herbert 2.0?

Let’s just say Herbert sees the similarities.

In this week’s Rock Chalk Film Room, KU beat writer Shreyas Laddha and former Jayhawk quarterback Carter Stanley discuss Neal with a special guest: former KU running back and current Chicago Bear Khalil Herbert.

Herbert discusses the close relationship he has with Neal, whether he thinks Neal is ready for the NFL Draft and how far KU football has come since his playing days.

Have questions, comments or a topic you’d like us to cover next week? Reach out to Shreyas on X (formerly Twitter) or send an email at sladdha@kcstar.com. Stanley can be reached on X at @carter_stanley9.