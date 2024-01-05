Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump's media group, drops lawsuit against Herald-Tribune columnist

The CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group has dismissed his lawsuit against Sarasota Herald-Tribune columnist Chris Anderson and other media outlets for alleged defamation related to a column published in March 2023.

Court records indicate Devin Nunes voluntarily dismissed all the defendants in the case without prejudice on Dec. 15, four days before a scheduled case management hearing and eight months after filing suit.

Nunes filed the lawsuit in the 12th Judicial Circuit Court in April 2023 against The Guardian, Penske Media Corp., owner of Variety magazine, Anderson and Will Wilkerson, who the lawsuit claimed had been "ousted" from Trump Media.

Legal counsel for Nunes was unavailable Tuesday when a Herald-Tribune reporter reached out by telephone.

Nunes sought compensatory and punitive damages with a cover sheet in the case noting the claims exceeded $100,000.

The lawsuit stemmed from a March 15 article published by The Guardian, which included information from an interview with Wilkerson. The suit alleged several false statements and defamatory implications concerning Nunes, including the article's headline, subheading, and information throughout the story.

The Guardian reported that federal prosecutors in New York were investigating Trump Media for possible money laundering and the company's acceptance of $8 million with suspected Russian ties. Nunes's complaint states that the information was false, and additional false and defamatory statements were made in a second article by The Guardian published two days later.

The complaint added that PMC's magazine, Variety, republished the statements from The Guardian article in stories on March 15 and March 22.

Anderson's column in the Herald-Tribune referred to The Guardian article and how the issue might impact Trump's reelection campaign. The Trump Media company, which owns the social media platform Truth Social, is based in Sarasota.

