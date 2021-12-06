Devin Nunes — Donald Trump’s ally in California — to retire from Congress

Rep. Devin Nunes will retire from the United States House of Representatives at the end of the year, his office told constituents on Monday.

Nunes, R-Tulare, has represented areas in the Central Valley since 2003, first the 21st congressional district then the 22nd after redistricting, the once-a-decade redrawing of political boundaries.

“I will deeply miss being your congressman. It’s been the honor of a lifetime to represent you, and I thank you for the trust you put in me through all these years. It’s also been my privilege, as Chairman and then Ranking Member of the House Intelligence Committee, to meet with members of our armed services and our intelligence agencies throughout the world—I’m awed by the sacrifices these patriots make in service to their nation,” Nunes said in an email to followers on Monday.

“Rest assured, I have not, by any means, given up our collective fight—I’ll just be pursuing it through other means,” he ended.

The Republican representative aligned himself with former President Donald Trump during his tenure and is rumored to be joining the media collective that the former president is assembling, according to local radio host Ray Appleton, who first broke the news on Monday.

“I get it, because I know him well, but what a loss for Congress,” Appleton said on KMJ NOW.

This story is developing and will be updated.