Devin Nunes' face after Gordon Sondland's testimony says it all

Right before a much needed 10-minute break, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), revealed quite a bit about how U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland's public impeachment testimony was playing out with just one look. Hint: it's not going super well.













when it's going great pic.twitter.com/HeL6qRKipv — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) November 20, 2019

quick someone throw the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme over this https://t.co/jgPPIVe4Ld — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) November 20, 2019

More stories from theweek.com

Ken Starr on the Sondland testimony: 'It's over'

Putin says the Ukraine scandal has distracted the U.S. from Russian election meddling: 'Thank God'

Sondland just obliterated Trump and put the entire White House in peril

