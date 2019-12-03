Devin Nunes spoke on the phone with Giuliani and his associates during Ukraine operation, House Intelligence report reveals

The Democrats' House Intelligence Committee impeachment report is out and a familiar face makes an appearance among its contents.

In one of the report's only examples of brand new information, call logs showed Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), the top ranking Republican on the committee, made contact with President Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and his now-indicted associate, Lev Parnas back in April. Those calls occurred amid Giuliani's quest to dig up dirt on Trump's domestic political rivals in Ukraine, specifically around the time he led a smear campaign against former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.













NUNES was also found in phone records obtained by the committee, engaging with Parnas, Giuliani and others. pic.twitter.com/AxVgdQc5AF — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 3, 2019

Wow, the report includes call logs from April showing calls and texts between Nunes and Giuliani, and then (this is new) a bunch of phone calls between Nunes and Lev Parnas, including an 8-minute call on April 12. pic.twitter.com/1WpTckWRWq — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) December 3, 2019

Nunes has decried the impeachment proceedings as a hoax, but this — along with the fact Parnas' lawyer said his client helped put Nunes in touch with Ukrainian officials while the congressman was investigating the origins of the Mueller report — indicates there might be something at stake for him, as well.

