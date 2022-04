TechCrunch

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny has called on tech giants Google and Meta/Facebook to help circumvent Putin's grip on the media and get information out to ordinary Russians about what's actually going on in the war in Ukraine by allowing their ad targeting tools and platforms to be selective repurposed to run a nationwide ad campaign that shows the bloody reality of the Kremlin's so-called "special military operation." It's a fascinating -- if highly unlikely -- idea to try to work around draconian laws Putin's regime has implemented, which mean Russian citizens are risking lengthy jail terms if they post anti-war comments themselves or even just like a social media post with an anti-war message.