Devin Tribunella ordered to stay away from casinos after theft accusation in Pennsylvania

Devin Tribunella at a Greece Town Court appearance.

As he awaits his sentencing for using drug addicts in a multimillion dollar pawn shop scheme, Devin Tribunella is now restricted with where he can and can't go: Specifically, he must stay away from casinos.

Not only must he stay clear of casinos, a federal judge has ordered Tribunella to keep away from gambling altogether. And Tribunella's travels are now restricted to western New York, except for court appearances he must now make in Pennsylvania.

These restrictions arise from accusations Tribunella now faces in Pennsylvania, where he is accused of keeping $6,300 in casino payments that he should not have had.

Tribunella's lawyer, James Doyle, said Wednesday that he expects the charges to be dropped in Pennsylvania. He said the casino personnel had approached Tribunella about returning the $6,300 without clear explanation of why. That caused the confusion, Doyle said.

"All charges are going to be withdrawn or dismissed," Doyle said.

According to State Police records in Pennsylvania, Tribunella received the additional money erroneously at the Mount Airy Casino on March 12. Tribunella "was notified of this error later in the day and refused to return the erroneous payment," police records allege.

Background: Pawn shop owner accused in scheme that targeted opioid-addicted shoplifters pleads guilty

Tribunella is charged with theft and harassment. His sentencing in Rochester federal court for the pawn shop crimes, originally scheduled for this week, has now been delayed as his Pennsylvania case is resolved.

Tribunella "shall attend all court proceedings in Pennsylvania; and ... will not engage in gambling or enter any casinos," U.S. District Judge Charles Siragusa wrote in a court order this week. Siragusa ordered Tribunella released from Monroe County jail as he awaits sentencing.

Tribunella, who owned Royal Crown Pawn & Jewelry at 3635 Dewey Ave. in Greece, recruited individuals who were often drug-addicted to go out and steal items from local stores. Tribunella would buy the items for a fraction of their retail prices and then resell them on eBay or Amazon.

Story continues

He profited $3.2 million between Jan. 1, 2017, and Sept. 16, 2019, according to prosecutors.

His plea agreement calls for a sentencing range of 46 to 57 months in federal prison. Siragusa, however, is not required to follow these guidelines. Tribunella remains free before sentencing.

Under the plea, Tribunella agreed to forfeit nearly $150,000 from two PayPal accounts and four vehicles — a 2008 Lamborghini, a 2014 Mercedes-Benz, a 2014 Rolls Royce, a 2015 Porsche 911.

The government also ordered payment of $1.6 million as part of the forfeiture agreement.

Includes reporting by Will Cleveland.

Contact Gary Craig at gcraig@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at gcraig1.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Devin Tribunella ordered to stay away from casinos after theft charges