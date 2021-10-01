'Devious licks' asks students via TikTok to 'smack a staff member.' The nation's teachers are feeling burnt out.

Alia Wong, USA TODAY
·7 min read

Educators across the country are already overwhelmed with the chaos that is teaching during a pandemic. As if that weren’t enough, now they’re contending with a different kind of chaos: a TikTok trend that encourages students to cause havoc on campus.

This month, that havoc could reach a new level, resulting in physical violence against teachers and other school employees. And the prospect has already-demoralized educators increasingly worried about the sustainability of their profession as it stands.

In September, its inaugural month, the so-called “devious licks" trend challenged students to steal and vandalize school property. Teens across the country were arrested.

According to a list that’s been circulating online, this month’s challenge is to “smack a staff member.” Challenges for subsequent months range from “mess up school signs” and “flip off the front office” to “kiss your friend’s girlfriend at school” and “jab a breast.”

“This is a flat-out, calculated plan to commit a crime on a person, and that’s not okay,” said Anna Fusco, the president of the Broward Teachers Union, which represents educators in the Florida county. Fusco has worked in schools for nearly three decades and this is the first time she’s witnessed a deliberate attempt to incite violence against teachers; she never thought she’d be in the position of advising fellow educators to contact law enforcement if their students’ behavior gets out of hand.

The union recently sent out an advisory warning staff of the trend and encouraging campus leaders to be proactive in addressing the matter. “It’s so serious that everybody that I spoke to … has just been extremely flabbergasted that it’s gotten to this level,” Fusco said. “Our teachers do not sign up to go into work and have to look over their shoulder or be worried that they might get hit, slapped, kicked, punched in the head, face, back or any part of their body.”

Many educators have taken to social media to discourage the challenges and beg TikTok to take action. TikTok has previously told USA TODAY it was removing content related to "devious licks," including the hashtag #deviouslicks ,and "redirecting hashtags and search results to our Community Guidelines to discourage such behavior." TikTok users have begun using alternative hashtags to get around the ban.

Morale is already low in schools amid COVID struggles

“Devious licks” comes at a time when educators are already dealing with heightened levels of burnout and low morale. Schools have become battlegrounds over masks and vaccines and critical race theory, with scores of angry parents accusing teachers of indoctrinating their children. Amid ongoing COVID-related disruptions, schools are also struggling with staffing shortages, forcing many educators to take on added responsibilities all while supporting students who are disengaged and depressed themselves.

“Everyone’s just treading water right now,” said Ebony Thornton, a high-school Spanish teacher in Gwinnett County Public Schools, Georgia. “I believe that, if this is a legitimate challenge – if this is real – this could be it for a lot of teachers I know.”

For Thornton, the job of teaching has been “demoralizing” since the onset of the pandemic. Many educators felt their lives were being taken for granted by policymakers who required them to return to their classrooms despite the ongoing risks of contracting COVID-19 at school, said Thornton, who’s been teaching for nearly two decades. “It feels like the death of our profession by a thousand paper cuts,” she said.

John Bracey, a high-school Latin teacher in Massachusetts, described the "devious licks" threats as the latest iteration of what’s been a long-drawn-out process of “dehumanizing” educators. He isn’t surprised that teachers are this month’s "devious licks" targets.

“For I don’t know how many decades, teachers have been the punching bag, the scapegoat for everything,” he said. “Basically, we have become the go-to place to attack for when powerful people fail to protect normal people. ...It’s no coincidence that educators are being singled out – this fits in perfectly with the narrative that’s been building for decades.

Asked whether he’s worried about being attacked this month, Bracey said he’s “just so numb.” He was more terrified for his physical safety when he was required to return to crowded school buildings in the middle of a pandemic; the prospect of getting hurt by a student pales in comparison. “I’d rather take a slap in the face than [contract] a deadly respiratory virus,” he said.

Schools aren't taking this lightly

District leaders across the U.S. have been warning their communities of the prospective violence, emphasizing the consequences of partaking in the trend. Many of the activities endorsed by "devious licks" are criminal offenses, from battery to sexual assault. Students who engage face not only suspension but also arrest.

Kenneth Trump, a consultant with National School Safety and Security Services, said schools need to be proactive – and creative – in addressing the trend. He pointed to a school resource officer in Indiana who made a TikTok video satirizing "devious licks." The video shows someone attempting to steal a soap dispenser before zooming out to reveal that the perpetrator is, in fact, a uniformed officer.

"This really isn't that funny – it's not that funny at all," the officer says into the mirror, chuckling sarcastically. "It's property damage, it's vandalism and it's theft, and I don't want that for any of you. ... So, please, find a new trend – enough with the 'devious licks.'"

Hannah Miller, of the National School Climate Center at Ramapo for Children, emphasized the need for schools to recognize and leverage the influence of platforms such as TikTok. “If there's anything we've learned this last year, it's that the school climate extends itself beyond the confines of a four-wall classroom and into virtual spaces and on social media,” she said in an email. “These moments reveal and reiterate the need to engage youth voices in problem-solving and informing school policy.”

Some have dismissed the trend as lighthearted fun – kids just being kids. One New York magazine article described the response to last month’s "devious licks"-induced wave of campus vandalism and theft as “grown-up hysteria.”

Whether large numbers of students will continue to participate in the trend – and engage in some of its more troubling activities – is unclear. Educators are optimistic that the vast majority of students acknowledge the severity of what the challenges are asking them to do and will sit them out.

But the reality is that teens’ brains are still developing – people don’t fully form their executive functioning skills until they’re in their 20s. TikTok has surged in popularity among young people, and the challenges promoted on it – whether they’re part of Devious Licks or something more innocuous – can be extremely tempting.

“It’s a competition, a thrill, an enjoyment, a status achievement for those who do it,” said Trump, himself a father of two TikTok-loving adolescents. “When those challenges are presented, our teens will step up and accept them.”

What students need to understand, he said, is that these activities aren’t only wrong, they may also constitute a crime. And those criminal charges “are going to have a much broader impact on their life than 10 seconds of fame and high fives from their friends.”

Another reality that concerns Thornton and Bracey, both of whom are African American, is that students of color are disciplined at higher rates than their white peers.

They fear the "devious licks" phenomenon could reinforce that trend. “Privilege is a thing,” Thornton said. “Students of color who participate in this … could find themselves kicked out of school.” Schools, she said, should emphasize accountability without resorting to heavy punishment.

As Bracey stressed, students ultimately aren’t to blame. “They're learning it from somewhere and I don't think it’s from each other,” he said. “The overall dehumanization (of teachers) is coming from adults, and (students are) following their model."

Contact Alia Wong at (202) 507-2256 or awong@usatoday.com. Follow her on Twitter at @aliaemily.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: October's 'devious licks' TikTok challenge: 'smack a staff member'

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • In the wake of high school football investigation, northern Minnesota town of Proctor reels

    PROCTOR, Minn. - In this small, tight-knit northern Minnesota town bisected by railroad tracks, most everyone has a connection to its schools — and each other. Residents turn out for hockey games, a popular summer festival celebrating the city's rich railroad history and Friday night football under the lights. But when allegations of student misconduct involving the school's football team ...

  • After Rape Accusations, Fraternities Face Protests and Growing Anger

    At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, hundreds of students protested outside a fraternity house in August after a student reported a sexual assault by one of its members to the police. At Northwestern University, in Evanston, Illinois, demonstrations erupted Sunday after several students said they had been drugged at two fraternities. Northwestern suspended recruitment and social events at on-campus fraternity houses. At the University of Massachusetts Amherst, rumors about a sexual assault pro

  • ‘It’s a competition of Catholic values’: Suburban Catholic school conflicts over gender pronouns, same-sex marriage highlight tension between church and flock

    Ora Amber, a 16-year-old ex-Catholic, stood across the street from St. Francis High School last week lofting a yellow, white, purple and black flag that represents people whose gender identity is outside the male/female binary. Amber, who uses they and them as pronouns, was part of a small crowd rallying against the Wheaton school’s refusal to use such nontraditional pronouns for its students. ...

  • Two Customers Arrested After Assaulting Worker At Icy Delights

    Police said a worker at Icy Delights was assaulted in Middle River by a customer.

  • Miami president Frenk responds to ESPN College GameDay criticism with lengthy statement

    Five days after ESPN College GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit called out University of Miami president Julio Frenk, athletic director Blake James and coach Manny Diaz for not being aligned in their goals and visions for the football program, and three days after Diaz publicly defended the program, Frenk released a long statement regarding UM athletics.

  • What Happens When Elite Prep Schools Open Doors to Low-Income Students of Color

    Programs like Prep for Prep and A Better Chance have long been regarded as groundbreaking solutions to the lack of diversity in the nation’s most elite prep schools. Adolescents who join these types of programs undergo a transfer of privilege that starts with their education and bleeds into every facet of their lives, forever altering […]

  • Mask-Crazed Parents Make Bizarre Threat to Defund Own School

    Brendan Smialowski/GettyAs coronavirus outbreaks plague America’s schools, parents opposed to common-sense safety measures like mask mandates have resorted to bizarre and even violent tactics, perhaps most notoriously threatening to zip-tie an elementary school principal.Now, some parents enraged at a mandate in Ankeny School Community District near Des Moines, Iowa, are dangling a new, legal tactic, albeit one that risks sabotaging their own school system: threatening to pull their kids out of

  • People are celebrating Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie on Reddit, posting conspiracy theories and memes

    Posts included conspiracy theories, as well as support for the 'person of interest' in Gabby Petito's homicide case.

  • Colleges and universities owe Black people restitution. It’s long past time to pay.

    Education institutions with ties to slavery and Jim Crow crippled the earnings of Blacks for generations. Now, some are leading the way to justice.

  • As Navient Leaves 6 Million Student Loans Stranded, What Should Borrowers Do Now?

    Navient became the latest federal student loan servicer to opt out of the business when it said it will no longer service the loans, leaving about six million borrowers waiting to be assigned to a new...

  • California Teen on Life Support After Being Shot by School Safety Officer While She Was Driving Away

    via GoFundMeA California teen is brain dead and on life support after being shot by a school safety officer, her family says—and they want the officer held to account.Mona Rodriguez, 18, was shot Monday afternoon while in a vehicle near Millikan High School in Long Beach. Police claim she was shot in the upper body. Her family insists she was shot in the head.“I want justice for my girl, my baby momma, the love of my life,” Rodriguez’s boyfriend, Rafeul Chowdhury, said at a news conference on We

  • 'Being Taiwanese isn’t a political choice': Backlash causes Pew to reverse Taiwanese-as-Chinese decision

    Pew Research Center has corrected its April demographic report on the number of Taiwanese people living in the United States after receiving backlash from the community for lumping them in with Chinese Americans. Rectified report: The new study, published in early September, estimates the number of Taiwanese people living in the U.S. in 2019 ranged from 195,000 to 697,000, NBC News reported. Pew Research Center’s Jeffrey Passel said he used several survey questions from the American Community Survey (ACS) and data from the U.S. Census Bureau, such as race, ancestry and birthplace, to measure the Taiwanese population in the U.S.

  • What Jimmy Carter, 97, can teach us about retirement

    Anyone wondering what the keys to a successful, happy retirement are needn’t look any further than Jimmy Carter. Like lots of people, Carter was forced into early retirement, albeit in an unusual way: his re-election bid was crushed by Ronald Reagan in a 1980 landslide. It has been such a long stretch of achievement, that the first half of Carter’s life—when he was an engineering officer on a nuclear submarine, peanut farmer, governor of Georgia and president—seems like ancient history.

  • 4 arrested in ugly Arrowhead Stadium brawl. Have Chiefs learned nothing from 2013?

    Fans need to feel safe when they attend a football game. | Opinion from Toriano Porter

  • Man posts catalytic converter for sale — but forgot to hide his meth, Missouri cops say

    “Take note, if you are selling items on social media, make sure your drugs are not in the background.”

  • Mexico's gov't says it found body disposal site near border

    An apparently long-running “extermination site” has been found outside Mexico's northern border city of Nuevo Laredo, officials said Wednesday night. The location was discovered some weeks earlier and is being investigated within the context of dozens of reported disappearances along a segment of the highway connecting Nuevo Laredo and Monterrey since 2012, the National Search Commission said. “The characteristics of the place allow the inference that it is an extermination site that has been used for years and until very recently, which will have to be confirmed by experts,” the commission's statement said.

  • Thousands of school board members urge Biden to protect them from "heinous" threats

    A group whose members include 90,000 elected school board officials around the U.S. is asking President Biden, the FBI and the Secret Service to intervene to protect members who are facing unprecedented threats in the politically charged climate surrounding debates over COVID-19 and systemic racism.The big picture: School boards are suddenly dealing with surges in partisan candidates, recall efforts and even physical altercations.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with

  • Ky. school board member under investigation pushes to fire attorney who started inquiry

    A Clark County school board member under investigation by the Kentucky Attorney General is leading efforts to fire the school board attorney who initiated the state inquiry against her.

  • Illinois family outraged at no murder charge in teen’s death due to ‘mutual combat’

    An Illinois family mourning the death of their 18-year-old son is outraged that no murder charges will be filed in […] The post Illinois family outraged at no murder charge in teen’s death due to ‘mutual combat’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Trans Teen Makes History After Being Elected Homecoming Queen

    “It made me feel like I actually belonged.”