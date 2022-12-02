Devon Burroughs sentenced for murder of Saiquan Jenkins

Dec. 2—CUMBERLAND — After hearing details that included graphic description of six knife wounds that killed 17-year-old Saiquan Jenkins, Allegany County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey S. Getty talked of the need to "highlight a strong sentence."

Getty on Thursday sentenced Devon Burroughs, 17, to a maximum 40-year incarceration with 10 years suspended for the murder of Jenkins.

Burroughs must serve half of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

After, he will be on supervised probation for five years.

Resorting to the use of a deadly weapon "can't be tolerated," Getty said.

According to a police report, Burroughs was charged as an adult with first-degree murder for the Oct. 28, 2021, stabbing death of Jenkins.

Burroughs and Jenkins were students at Fort Hill High School.

The stabbing happened after school in the area of Warwick Avenue and Williams Street.

After being injured, Jenkins returned to school property at Greenway Avenue where he received medical assistance from students, staff and bystanders.

A Cumberland Fire Department ambulance took Jenkins to UPMC Western Maryland where he died from his injuries.

Shortly after the stabbing, witnesses identified Burroughs and police located him on Maryland Avenue and detained him.

Police said the stabbing likely stemmed from an "ongoing personal dispute" between Burroughs and Jenkins.

Court records show Burroughs in August entered a guilty plea to second-degree murder.

At the sentencing hearing Thursday, Daniel Dumproff, assistant state's attorney, said Burroughs was in contact with several people before the stabbing.

He said Burroughs sent various text messages stating he planned to "get" Jenkins or his brother.

In another conversation via social media, Burroughs said he would stab someone, Dumproff said.

"This was a planned attack on Saiquan Jenkins," he said. "His intentions are to stab."

Several people tried to calm Burroughs, Dumproff said.

"He ignores them," he said. "The bad intentions he carried out were solely his own."

Police later found the murder weapon "under a mattress in a bedroom," Dumproff said.

He talked of various stab wounds to Jenkins' chest, abdomen and forearm.

"These aren't the actions of a child," Dumproff said. "This was not an impulse action. This was a planned out attack."

He asked the court to sentence Burroughs to the maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.

Burroughs' attorney, Isaac Klein of Baltimore, said his client was bullied and had a history of mental illness.

While Burroughs wanted to fight Jenkins and carried a knife, he "could not appreciate the results of his actions," Klein said and added that a juvenile brain is immature.

"The stabbing took place in less than three seconds," he said.

When Getty gave Burroughs an opportunity to address the court, he spoke softly.

"I'm really sorry," he said. "I didn't mean to kill nobody."

Family testimony

Saiquan's father, Siead Jenkins of Baltimore, said his son was loving and fun.

Saiquan would have graduated from high school this year, he said.

"(Burroughs) took that away from us," he said.

"He wanted to take my son's life," Jenkins said. "My son had no weapons ... he was a good kid."

Saiquan's mother, Martina McNeil of Baltimore, fought back tears as she talked of her anger and need to forgive Burroughs.

"My baby ... was a bright, shining star," she said.

"I want to be so angry," McNeil said.

"I pray for (Burroughs)," she said.

"But I want him to get everything that he deserves," McNeil said. "He knew right from wrong."

