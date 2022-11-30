Devon and Cornwall beaches '100% compliant' with bathing standards

The Environment Agency said water at beaches was "in an excellent state"

Beaches in Devon and Cornwall which are monitored for bathing water quality are "100% compliant" with quality standards, a government agency says.

The Environment Agency (EA) said the 148 monitored beaches had "broken records" for water quality standards for the second year running.

Quality classifications improved at nine sites, but deteriorated at four.

The Environment Agency followed concerns being raised about water quality at several south west beaches.

Managers added that the next challenge was to "work collaboratively" to keep our waters "in an excellent state".

Beaches which improved from good to excellent:

Croyde, Devon

Gorran Haven, Cornwall

Ladram Bay, Devon

Pendower, Cornwall

Plymouth Hoe East, Devon

Portcurnick, Cornwall

Porthwrinkle, Cornwall

Beaches which improved from sufficient to good:

Combe Martin, Devon

Par Sands, Cornwall

Beaches which deteriorated from excellent to good:

Porthminster, Cornwall

Readymoney Cove, Cornwall

Swanpool, Cornwall

Teignmouth Town, Devon

Ratings available are: excellent, good, sufficient and poor

The EA said that, as well as meetings its standards, "most beaches met the highest international standards for water quality cleanliness where we bathe".

It added that there had been "relatively few reports of pollution .... this summer, which is a credit to everyone maintaining and improving our bathing waters".

Work with South West Water had also continued to locate and fix where foul water was wrongly connected to drains leading to beaches, it said.

EA environment manager Bruce Newport said: "Now the challenge is to work collaboratively with everyone to keep our healthy waters in an excellent state for people to enjoy.

"Our coastline is an incredible natural feature."

The water quality ratings come after recent pollution incidents, including one at St Agnes, Cornwall, in October which turned the sea brown.

Earlier this week, Cornwall Council voted to tell South West Water to urgently address the impact of waste water discharges.

