Devon and Cornwall chief constable investigated for ‘serious allegations of sexual offences’

Will Kerr received an OBE in 2015 while assistant chief constable with the Police Service of Northern Ireland

The chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police is the subject of a criminal investigation into “serious allegations of sexual offences”.

The inquiry into Will Kerr, who previously served with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) for more than 27 years, was announced on Wednesday by Marie Anderson, the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland.

Mr Kerr, who joined the Devon and Cornwall force in December 2022, has been suspended by Alison Hernandez, the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).

A statement from Ms Anderson said: “The Police Ombudsman commenced a criminal investigation into serious allegations of sexual offences against a former PSNI senior officer, currently the Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall, on 16 June 2023, using her own motion powers.

“The ombudsman will also consider the circumstances under which the allegations were investigated by PSNI.

“The office has been engaging with the IOPC [Independent Office for Police Conduct] on cross-jurisdictional issues in recent weeks, as well as with the office of the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Commissioner.

Details of allegations confidential

“Details concerning the precise nature of the allegations and any early investigative actions remain confidential at this time.

“Independence and impartiality are central to all Police Ombudsman investigations and the office will be robust in following the evidence to ensure that any police officer in breach of the law and who abuses their position of trust will be held to account.

“As the investigation is at an early stage, it is not possible to confirm a likely time frame for its conclusion.”

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that Jim Colwell, the deputy chief constable, will become acting chief constable following the suspension of Mr Kerr.

Mr Colwell said: “I understand our communities will be concerned about the reports in the media today regarding the suspension of chief constable Will Kerr KPM by the Police and Crime Commissioner.

“The PCC suspension of Mr Kerr follows a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“I am keen to reassure the public that we will maintain our focus on delivering the best possible service to our communities.

Mr Kerr has spent more than 30 years in policing and was deputy chief constable at Police Scotland before joining Devon and Cornwall - Stuart Nicol

“We have thousands of dedicated and professional officers, staff and volunteers within our force and strong leadership throughout which, when pulled together, mean we can continue to make improvements at pace to provide our communities with the highest levels of service they deserve.”

Mr Colwell added: “I will be stepping into the role of acting chief constable on an interim basis to ensure consistency of leadership and service delivery of policing across the peninsula.

“This now remains a matter for the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner and the IOPC to investigate.”

A spokesman for the IOPC said: “Following assessment of a referral from the Police and Crime Commissioner, we have decided to investigate allegations of misconduct against the chief constable of Devon & Cornwall Police, Will Kerr.”

“CC Kerr recognises and respects the fact that accountability and due process are vital to any investigation, regardless of rank or position.

‘CC Kerr will continue to cooperate with any investigation’

Ian Drysdale, vice chair of the Chief Police Officers Staff Association, said: “The chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police Force was today suspended in respect of an ongoing enquiry into legacy misconduct matters for which he is yet to be interviewed.

“CC Kerr recognises and respects the fact that accountability and due process are vital to any investigation, regardless of rank or position.

“He will continue to cooperate with any investigation and hopes that all matters are expedited so that they can be concluded without further delay.”

Mr Kerr has spent more than 30 years in policing and was deputy chief constable at Police Scotland before joining Devon and Cornwall.

He served with the PSNI for more than 27 years and reached the rank of assistant chief constable there, leading on both serious crime and counter terrorism.

In 2015 he was made an OBE, and he received the King’s Police Medal in the New Year Honours earlier this year.

