Devon and Cornwall flood and power cuts warning as downpours sweep in

Heavy rain will cause "widespread disruption and potential hazards" in Devon and Cornwall from Wednesday night into Thursday say forecasters.

Standing water is already affecting driving on the A39 near Roundswell Roundabout in Barnstaple.

Flood alerts have been issued for rivers over Exmoor, Exebridge to Tiverton and the River Teign in Devon.

Power cuts and flooding in low-lying areas is possible, along with deep floodwater said the Met Office.

Train and bus services could be delayed or cancelled and motorists are advised to take extra caution, it added.

In some communities, flooded roads may even cut off residents from essential services.

Residents are encouraged to take steps to protect their property from flooding.

This includes sandbagging vulnerable areas and installing flood barriers.

People are also advised to stay safe in the storm by avoiding flooded areas and any bodies of water and to monitor updates from local authorities for additional information or instructions.

