Devon and Cornwall PC sacked over drink-driving

A Devon and Cornwall police constable convicted of drink-driving has been sacked without notice for breaching the standards of expected behaviour.

Former PC Paul Woodward was arrested in March after he crashed his car under the influence of alcohol, before fleeing the scene.

In June, he pleaded guilty at Plymouth Magistrates and was disqualified from driving for 17 months and fined £890.

He was suspended from the force after his arrest, and remained so after his conviction He has now been dismissed without notice.

The misconduct hearing took place on 29 November held by Chief Constable Jim Colwell.

Mr Colwell said it was a "very serious matter".

He said: "Getting behind the wheel of a vehicle and driving whilst unfit due to alcohol is entirely inconsistent with the expectation clearly held by the public in terms of how an officer should conduct themselves.

“This is not a case of an officer making a mistake or exercising poor judgement whilst under extreme stress or provocation whilst doing their duty.

"PC Woodward deliberately chose to drive his vehicle on that day knowing he was not fit to do so, choosing to commit a criminal offence in the process.”

'Wholly disappointed'

The hearing found Woodward's actions amounted to gross misconduct, and he will now be added to the barred list, meaning he will not be able to work in policing or other law enforcement agencies.

Head of professional standards, Sup Alex Doughty, said: “This officer’s actions were in no way aligned to the conduct in which police officers and staff conduct themselves day in and day out.

“We have all seen as we go about our duty that drink-driving has the potential for the most serious of consequences, and we continually educate the public on the risks of driving under the influence and other Fatal Five causes.

“I am wholly disappointed that the officer, on that day, took the actions that he did and agree with the decision made by the chair.”

