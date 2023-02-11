Devon and Cornwall Police offer 'front row seat' to busy Saturday

Devon and Cornwall Police is offering its social media followers a front row seat to the work of a busy frontline response unit on Saturday.

The work of two officers in Plymouth will be shared throughout the shift, with updates until 02:00 GMT.

Ch Supt Matt Longman said it was important to help people understand "the demands facing officers" daily.

Mr Longman said the force was keen to highlight what "typically happens" during a busy shift.

Police in Plymouth as part of Operation Scorpion in 2022

Updates will appear throughout the shift on Saturday via the hashtag #DCPoliceLIVE, on Twitter (@DC_Police), Facebook (Devon and Cornwall Police) and Instagram (@dc_police).

Mr Longman said: "Many people may never come into contact with policing services but it is important that our residents understand the demands facing officers every day.

"We know from the popularity of police television documentaries that members of the public enjoy getting a better understanding of the work of the police and we're keen to highlight what typically happens in a busy shift for our officers responding to 999 calls here in Devon and Cornwall.

"I'm very proud of the work of our dedicated teams, and I hope members of the public will find this an interesting insight."

Mr Longman said he "looked forward" to seeing feedback from the public on the force's social media accounts.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.