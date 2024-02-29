Devon and Cornwall rail upgrade to bring widespread disruption

Three signal boxes will be decommissioned as part of the engineering upgrade

Rail passengers in Devon and Cornwall are being warned of widespread disruption on the network due to a major signalling upgrade.

Network Rail said a "once-in-a-generation" engineering project would see 66 miles (106km) of track between Plymouth and St Erth upgraded with digital signalling.

Thirteen days of work in Cornwall are expected to be completed by 10 March.

Work then resumes near Plymouth from 16 to 21 March.

No trains are running between St Austell and St Erth, and Truro and Falmouth Docks, until Sunday.

Further work between 4 and 8 March will see no trains between Liskeard and St Erth.

There will also be no trains between Plymouth and St Erth on the weekend of 9 and 10 March.

'Very big project'

Martin Duff, from Network Rail, said three traditional signal boxes would close as part of the work, with signalling to be controlled centrally at Exeter.

New track, sleepers and ballasts are also being laid as part of the upgrade.

Mr Duff said: "It's both a very big project and a very challenging project.

"We're signalling the railway - [it is] a once in a generation alteration between Liskeard and Chacewater."

Matt Barnes, from Great Western Railway (GWR), said the new system meant services would be more reliable.

"The signalling in this area is Victorian in type," he said.

"So having a new digital signalling system, a modern signalling system, is going to be a great thing for customers and our ability to run train services reliably."

The firm said rail replacement would be in operation on the affected routes.

The new signals in Cornwall are due to come into use on Monday 11 March, with Devon following on Friday 22 March.

Passengers were advised to check the GWR website before travelling.

