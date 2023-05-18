Devon County Show draws in the crowds

Thousands are expected to attend the show over three days

The 2023 Devon County Show has officially opened, with thousands expected to attend over three days.

The weather was bright and dry for the event held at Westpoint Arena, in Clyst St Mary near Exeter.

The 127th show will involve a range of agricultural activities and contests, including the qualifying rounds of Britain's Fittest Farmer of 2023.

Drivers heading to the show experienced delays, particularly in areas recently hit by floods.

Connor, a seven-year-old Belgian heavyweight breed with owner David Mouland

The 2023 line up also includes the full quota of livestock and associated competitions, hundreds of local food suppliers, vintage tractors, and a marquee "packed to the rafters" with crafting and gardening ideas.

The premier dog show, which last year was awarded a certificate of excellence from the Kennel Club, has also returned to the showground.

Lisa Moore, the show organiser, said "agriculture is the heart of the show".

She said this year's show boasts 1,632 sheep, 300 cattle, 1,000 dogs, 1,350 horses, 179 pigs and 134 alpacas.

"It's all about the agriculture," she said.

"We're bringing all the animals back, the livestock, all the agricultural traders - everything that we know and love for the Devon County Show."

Judy Lewis has her eye on the best of breed prize

Judy Lewis, the owner of three Cesky Terriers, said she has her eye on the best of breed and veteran prizes in the dog show.

"I've come for a good time and to hopefully collect some rosettes," she says.

"Devon County Show is always a great social event as the dog shows are one big community of friends."

This year's event is also hosting a tug of war competition, a festival of heavy horses, and a showing of an entourage of giant Aldabra tortoises, amongst other things.

Tortoise owner Adrian Graham, who has brought the animals down from Lincolnshire, said the tortoises had "become his life".

Mr Graham said he had only brought nine of his 27 tortoises down to Devon, but said people visiting the county show would be able to "get interactive" with them and ask questions about them.

Adrian Graham brought his collection of Aldabra tortoises down from Lincolnshire to the Devon County Show for 2023

Tim Hey from Dorset has 300 alpacas and brought 12 of them to the show.

He said: "The Devon County Show is really, really important for our business and herd, as we get to compare our breeding to other breeders that come from all over the UK to this show.

"We like to engage with the public and just have a really good time."

Julieann Snook-Bevis, from Holsworthy, showed her Angora Goats at the show this year.

Julieann Snook-Bevis said the Angora Goats were "crowd-pleasers"

She said: "The goats love it, it's their first show of the season, so some of them are a bit apprehensive walking and seeing all these new other animals here.

"Coming to Devon County is so exciting, it's really good to engage with people, educate them about farm animals, and just show them how lucky we are to live in Devon to be fair."

Devon County Council said motorists experienced delays after a car breakdown at Sandygate roundabout at about 08:30 BST.

There was also a crash on the A38/A380 that caused a traffic build-up in the north-bound lanes.

Temporary traffic lights were in place on two sections of the A3052 at either end of Newton Poppleford after flash flooding last week.

