    Devon Energy: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $670 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had a loss of $1.78. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

    The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

    The oil and gas exploration company posted revenue of $394 million in the period.

    Devon Energy shares have fallen 57% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased slightly more than 2%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.11, a decline of 54% in the last 12 months.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DVN

