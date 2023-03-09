Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) insiders sold US$5.1m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

Many Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Devon Energy

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & CFO, Jeffrey Ritenour, sold US$3.2m worth of shares at a price of US$58.35 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$54.50. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 19.71k shares for US$1.0m. On the other hand they divested 83.20k shares, for US$5.1m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Devon Energy shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Devon Energy Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Devon Energy insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out US$1.0m for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership Of Devon Energy

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Devon Energy insiders own 0.7% of the company, currently worth about US$255m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Devon Energy Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The high levels of insider ownership, and the recent buying by some insiders suggests they are well aligned and optimistic. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Devon Energy you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

