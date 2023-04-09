Devon gardeners urged to go wildlife-friendly for award

To qualify for the award, entrants have to complete at least 10 simple tasks from a list of wildlife-friendly actions

A wildlife trust is hoping to encourage 1,000 people to make their gardens better places for nature.

Devon Wildlife Trust is looking for people to take part in its free scheme that rewards entrants for making their gardens more wildlife-friendly.

Entries can be made as an individual, a school, a community group or a business.

All entrants need is a space that they want to transform into a mini nature reserve.

To qualify for a Wildlife Gardening Award, entrants have to complete at least 10 simple tasks from a list of wildlife-friendly actions.

These include planting flowers for bees and butterflies, making a log pile for bugs and hedgehogs, leaving some grass long for wildflowers and insects, and avoiding peat and pesticides that harm the environment.

Katie Wilkinson, Devon Wildlife Trust's wilder communities team leader, said: "We had nearly 500 entries last year, but we'd love to break through the 1,000 mark in 2023.

"Whether you have a large garden or a small balcony, outside spaces can provide vital stepping-stones for wildlife right across the landscape.

"If you have an outdoor space it can be made better for nature and our free online resources can help you achieve this."

