Devon RNLI crew rescues puppy left on 60ft-high ledge

Rescuers retrieved stranded Betty from a ledge

A puppy is recovering after falling from a clifftop and landing on ledge 60ft (18m) up, suffering a broken leg.

A volunteer RNLI lifeboat crew from Ilfracombe, Devon, was called when 11-month-old cockapoo Betty slipped and was trapped on the ledge.

Betty's owner, Karen Porter, raised the alarm for her pet who was stuck in the remote cove for six hours.

Crew member Matt Parr said: "It was a massive relief when we could see the dog on the beach and she looked OK."

Betty's owner said she was "amazed" her puppy survived the fall

He said after "a bit of difficulty calming her down", Betty was put into the rescue boat and "relaxed a bit".

Betty's owner said she was "amazed" her puppy survived the fall in March.

"It was terrifying having her stuck down there, but everyone was amazing. I can't thank the RNLI and the coastguards enough - they were wonderful," she said.

"The vet is amazed at how well she's healing so far. She's been making a remarkable recovery.

"We go back in a couple of weeks for X-rays and then she can start exercising again."

Betty is put into the rescue boat after her six-hour ordeal

