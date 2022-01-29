Devon Yarrell and Kaleb Merritt enter guilty pleas in 2019 shooting case

Jan. 29—PRINCETON — Two men charged with first-degree murder and other offenses in the December 2019 shooting death of an Ohio man entered best-interest pleas Friday and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery.

Devon Adolph Yarrell and Kaleb Jordan Merritt appeared before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler for a plea hearing. Both men were indicted by the October 2020 Mercer County Grand Jury on charges including first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, conspiracy and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Yarrell and Merritt were arrested after the Dec. 22, 2019 shooting death of Edward Earl Duck III of Ohio. Mercer County deputies found Duck outside a Brushfork Road home he was living in at that time.

After Judge Sadler reminding both Yarrell and Merritt of their rights including the right to a trial by jury and the right to appeal a conviction, both men pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery. Both pleas were best-interest pleas. In a best-interest plea, the person entering the plea is not admitting to committing the offense, but doing so because if they went to trial, they could be facing conviction on charges carrying more serious penalties.

Under the plea agreement, the other charges were dismissed. Both Yarrell and Merritt were sentenced to time served in jail and under home confinement, Sadler said. Any additional prison time was suspended.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch told the court that Duck, who had been shot once, was found in a vehicle outside the Brushfork Road home. He stated to deputies that he had been shot in a drive-by shooting. Detectives with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department later determined that he was in Mercer County to work for a local drug dealer.

A third person, Deliezha Devonte Gravely, 26, of Mercer County, appeared Thursday before Judge Sadler and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery. He also entered into a best-interest plea and was sentenced to time served. The other charges were dismissed.

Story continues

Another defendant, Andrea Paige Fry, is currently being held at Lakin Correctional Center on a probation violation. Fry had been tasked by the local drug dealer to show Duck around the area, and she learned that he carried money with him, Lynch said Gravely's plea hearing.

All the state's information in the case came mainly from Fry, and there were problems with her credibility, Lynch said. She initially said one person was the shooter, then changed her account later and said another did it. The state did not have any corroborating evidence to support Fry's statements.

Two years ago, Fry was initially offered a plea agreement to the robbery if she would cooperate and give a statement, Lynch said. The plea agreement has been offered to Fry and accepted, but it has not been entered. Under the agreement, Fry would face another 12 years in prison for robbery. Fry is currently slated to spend another year at the correctional center.

Duck gave 911 dispatchers a different account of events. After being shot, Duck told deputies that his name was Bobby Campbell, according to the criminal complaint filed by {span}Detective Cpl. M.S. Horn of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.{/span}

"The victim said in his 911 call that it was a drive-by shooting because he was found in his vehicle outside of the trailer, so he told 911 he thinks it's a drive-by and he doesn't know who shot him," Lynch said after Gravely's plea hearing. "He gave them a false name, so that all differs from what Andrea Fry said happened that night."

Merritt was represented at Friday's plea hearing by attorney Joseph Harvey. Yarrell was represented by attorney Timothy Lupundas of Pineville.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com