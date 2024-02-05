Devoted Barn owner faces warrant, felony after farm animals seized

Melissa Borden, founder of The Devoted Barn, is pictured at a facility in Frenchtown Township.

TYRONE TWP. — An animal rescue operator from whom dozens of farm animals were seized last month is facing a felony charge.

The Livingston County Prosecutor's Office has authorized an arrest warrant for Melissa Borden, 50, owner of The Devoted Barn, according to records from the 53rd District Court.

The Devoted Barn, a program of Ortonville-based nonprofit Devoted Friends Animal Society, kept a variety of farm animals on vacant land on Foley Road east of Hartland Road near Majestic View Drive.

On Thursday, Jan. 18, deputies seized and relocated 64 animals, including sheep, goats, pigs, donkeys and an alpaca, after executing a search warrant for suspected neglect.

According to court records, a felony was authorized against Borden on Thursday, Feb. 1, for "abandoning/cruelty to 25 or more animals."

A warrant was entered into the Michigan Law Enforcement Information Network. The case has been assigned to Judge Daniel Bain.

As of Monday, Borden had not been arrested or arraigned on the charge. Her name appeared on a daily list of open warrants.

Sheriff Mike Murphy said he's spoken with Borden and she is aware of the warrant.

"We haven’t arrested her," Murphy told The Daily on Friday. "We don’t have any intention to arrest her."

Instead, he anticipates she will receive a notice to appear in court.

He declined to comment on the condition of the animals seized in Tyrone Township.

"As a general rule, unless we feel the animals are in danger, we don’t make it a habit to take people’s animals," he said.

The rescue denied the allegation Saturday in a social media post. Borden has also defended her treatment of the animals in previous posts.

"As all of you know, Melissa takes videos from the farm animal area almost daily," the weekend post states. "There is no abandonment, abuse or neglect. We believe these charges to be unfounded."

"Honestly, I don't even know where to begin to put my thoughts down," Borden began a lengthy Jan. 27 statement posted to the account. "Let's start with the hate group that has been after me for an entire decade. That blows my mind. People who have not seen any of our animals or properties or volunteers in a decade still obsess over us or me. Because clearly this isn't about the animals, it's personal."

As of Friday, a Facebook group devoted to "exposing" the rescue had about 2,600 followers.

Undersheriff Jason Pless previously told The Daily all seized farm animals would be evaluated by a veterinarian and given additional care, if needed.

It's not the first time Borden and the rescue have faced legal challenges. The rescue was also involved in suits with townships in Oakland and Monroe counties, and has had to relocate in the past.

Tyrone Township, too, filed suit in November against Borden, property owner Russell Durocher and the rescue in Livingston County 44th Circuit Court. A status conference is scheduled for May 14.

