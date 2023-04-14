‘Devoted’ dad was killed on California freeway 24 years ago. Hunt for justice continues

As Fermín Saldivar, “devoted husband and father,” drove to work on a California freeway April 13, 1999, a red sedan pulled alongside him.

Moments later, gunfire erupted on the 60 Freeway in Pomona, the Pomona Police Department said in a recent Facebook post.

“Saldivar was hit once in the upper torso,” The Los Angeles Times reported in 1999. “His brother-in-law, who was in the passenger’s seat, steered the car off the freeway to a gas station and called police.”

Twenty-four years later, police said April 7 they still have not identified a suspect in the “unprovoked” attack.

“Fermín was hard working and always wanted to support his family,” police said. “This was a senseless act of violence, and his family would like to get closure.”

After Saldivar, who had a 1-year-old child at the time of his death, was struck, the suspect “quickly” fled the area, according to police.

“They killed an innocent person, and left my boy without a dad,” Saldivar’s wife told The Daily Bulletin at the time, according to a newspaper clipping shared by police.

Witnesses told police “there wasn’t any road rage before the shooting.”

Despite a monthslong investigation with no leads, the case went cold, according to police.

Police said “Fermín’s family never lost hope and stayed in contact with” them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 909-622-1241.

Pomona is about 30 miles east of Los Angeles.

New tips sought in unsolved murder of teen in Johnson County home nearly 46 years ago

Body found decades ago in Arizona identified as missing California mom, cops say

Body found wrapped in tarp 25 years ago is now identified, California cops say