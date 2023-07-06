‘Devoted’ Kentucky teacher, coach fatally shot at Washington D.C. university

An Oldham County high school teacher was shot and killed Wednesday at The Catholic University of America while he was in Washington D.C. for a professional development program.

The Metropolitan D.C. police department identified the victim as 25-year-old Maxwell Emerson, of Crestwood, and said they thought he and the shooter knew each other.

Emerson taught social studies at Oldham County High School, and was the assistant wrestling coach. He became a full-time teacher there in June 2021, district spokesperson Lori Webb confirmed.

Webb said Emerson was in D.C. to attend the Library of Congress Summer Professional Development.

“This is a devastating loss for Oldham County High School and the entire OCS community,” Webb said in a statement issued Thursday.

“Max was a young teacher, but he made it his goal to form lasting relationships with his students in order to foster a life-long love of learning,” she said. “He had a passion for creating exciting, creative, and rigorous lessons to keep students engaged. Max was also a wrestling coach and devoted much time to supporting and coaching our students. He was loved by students and respected by his peers.”

Grief counselors will be available at the school to help any students or staff who need help processing the loss, according to Webb.

The Catholic University of America, in a statement Wednesday, said it’s working with the Metropolitan D.C. police department to determine details of the incident.

“We ask that you pray for the victim who died and law enforcement who are determining what occurred,” the statement said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting, which happened around 8:22 a.m. in the 600 block of Alumni Lane, Metropolitan D.C. police said.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to a shooting and the victim was taken to an area hospital “where despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries,” police said.

University officials said Emerson and another man walked onto the campus from Michigan Avenue, according to a report from TV station Fox 5 D.C.

The two men argued in front of Father O’Connell Hall and during the fight, the suspect pulled out a weapon and shot Emerson, the station reported.

No additional information on the suspect was immediately released.

This is a developing story and may be updated.