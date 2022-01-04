The DeVougas ethics controversy ushered in a wave of reform at the Milwaukee FPC, but gaps remain in holding people accountable

Steven DeVougas at a meeting of the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission.

It’s been two years since the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on a mishandled rape allegation against a prominent Milwaukee developer and went on to expose a web of dysfunction that stretched from the Police Department to City Hall.

In the last year, following additional reporting, there have been nearly wholesale changes in leadership, with almost an entirely new Fire and Police Commission and a new police chief.

In addition, crime victims now have a demonstrated new avenue to ensure their rights are protected and their allegations properly investigated. The Milwaukee Police Department has changed its procedures to better reflect victim rights. And the Fire and Police Commission has adopted new ethical standards for its members.

While some reforms have been ushered in, gaps remain in Milwaukee’s ability to avoid a situation similar to the one that began with a problematic police interview.

In August 2019, Steven DeVougas, then chair of the Fire and Police Commission, accompanied prominent real estate developer Kalan Haywood Sr. to an interview with Milwaukee police about a sexual assault allegation against Haywood.

DeVougas later said he was attending the interview not as a criminal defense attorney but as the attorney for Haywood’s real estate company, with the mission of verifying whether the allegations would affect the business.

The police detective conducting the interview commented on DeVougas’ presence, calling it “very weird,” like “me sitting here interviewing the chiefs,” according to a video of the interview that was provided to the Journal Sentinel.

Despite clear conflict-of-interest concerns, DeVougas denied wrongdoing and was allowed to retain his chairmanship of the board for another eight months — even after an independent investigator concluded he likely violated the city’s ethical standards and lied about his motivation for attending the interview.

The commission did not sanction him or ask the Common Council to remove him. And the council and Mayor Tom Barrett were largely silent on the matter.

The report from the independent investigator, Mel Johnson, also showed that the interview took place over the objections of the victim and the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, and was done without notifying the assigned investigator to the case, who was on vacation. Police and prosecutors told Johnson they had wanted to gather more evidence before approaching Haywood, who didn’t yet know about the investigation.

What's more, Johnson found evidence that police rushed to interview Haywood after several high-ranking Milwaukee Police Department officials, including then-Chief Alfonso Morales, inquired about the status of the case because Haywood was being courted to join the board of a newly formed foundation for raising money for the department.

Haywood has denied the sexual assault allegations and has not been charged with a crime. The investigation was ultimately transferred to the state Department of Justice, which this week said it had sent its findings to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review.

The district attorney’s office did not return a Journal Sentinel call seeking information on when a charging decision may come.

While the new chair of the commission argues more safeguards are in place, others worry that not enough has been done to fully clean up the mess.

“I think it’s a mistake to assume that it may never happen again,” said Bob Donovan, who as an alderman asked the state's Office of Lawyer Regulation to look into DeVougas' conduct. “That would be our hope, certainly, but we’re not guaranteed that."

Here’s a look at what has — and hasn't yet — changed since the case surfaced:

New leadership

DeVougas resigned from the commission in February 2021, before an investigation by the city Ethics Board that was requested by the police union could be completed. But he was far from the only departure.

In all, six of the seven commissioners in office during the controversy have left, either resigning or because their term expired and they were replaced.

Morales, the chief at the time, was ousted by the commission in August 2020. Following a protracted search, Jeffrey Norman was sworn in as chief in November.

Meanwhile, Barrett — who appoints members to the Fire and Police Commission — resigned in December to become U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg. Common Council President Cavalier Johnson is serving as acting mayor until a special election in April.

During Norman’s swearing-in ceremony, Johnson noted that new leadership means an opportunity to continue to make changes.

“People in this room feel like we are getting there — we are turning the corner on some of the challenges we’ve had on the Fire and Police Commission,” he said. “We’re doing that with new leadership, we’re doing that with new members.”

Victims can ensure rights are protected

The Milwaukee Police Administration Building.

The woman who made the rape allegation against Haywood, identified only as Jane Doe, filed a first-of-its-kind lawsuit that accused the Police Department of violating her rights as a crime victim and demanding the investigation be moved to another agency.

The approach provides a roadmap for other crime victims to pursue if their cases are mishandled.

Among the allegations in the lawsuit were that police mishandled the investigation into Haywood, gave him preferential treatment and failed to notify the victim of important developments.

The two parties reached a settlement in February 2021 that moved the case to the state Department of Justice.

The agreement included an apology from the department, which said in part that officials are “committed to doing better. Please know that your decision to seek accountability has effected real change and will help ensure that we meet our goal to respect the privacy and dignity of all victims in the future."

"This settlement shows the power that victims can have when they assert their rights," Doe's attorney, Rachel Sattler, said after the settlement was announced. "Jane Doe should never have had to file this lawsuit. Victims should not have to ask police to respect their rights. But, when violations occur, as Jane Doe has powerfully shown, victims can seek justice from the courts."

Reforms in sensitive crime investigations

The Sojourner Family Peace Center, 619 W. Walnut St., Milwaukee.

The lawsuit and public scrutiny have also had an impact on how Milwaukee police will handle investigations of sensitive crimes.

One of the aggravating aspects of the police interview DeVougas attended was that Haywood — the suspect in a sexual assault — met with police at the Sojourner Family Peace Center, a shelter for domestic violence victims.

The shelter houses the Police Department’s sensitive crimes team and the two parties had previously reached a written agreement that suspects would never be taken there.

Nobody involved with the interview, including Morales, was aware of the agreement, according to the report from Mel Johnson, the independent investigator.

Policy changes approved in October by the Fire and Police Commission include a stipulation that members of the department's sensitive crimes division comply with such written agreements. The changes also included strict standards to secure evidence from leaks, which happened in this case, and to protect the identity of victims.

The settlement also requires the department notify a victim of a sensitive crime when a suspect is brought in for questioning or otherwise made aware that they are under investigation, as well when evidence is leaked. All officers are now required to annually receive training on victims’ rights set out in state law.

New ethical standards, but no new methods for accountability

Still, since the Journal Sentinel first detailed the allegations against DeVougas, City Hall has taken little action to beef up its mechanisms for holding someone like him accountable for ethics violations.

In September 2020, the Fire and Police Commission unanimously voted to explicitly state within its rules that commissioners are subject to the citywide code of ethics and another set of ethical guidelines drafted by the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement.

But they did not spell out what should happen if a commissioner is found to have violated those codes. That’s something a police oversight board should do, said Cameron McEllhiney, director of training and education for the national association.

“I do think when you are working to hold people accountable, there has to be mechanisms in place to hold yourself accountable as well — your entity accountable,” she said. “If there are not mechanisms in place to do that, then there needs to be.”

There has been little public discussion about adopting additional measures, but at least two ideas were voiced to the commission by an assistant city attorney during a Fire and Police Commission subcommittee meeting in 2020: The commission could create rules allowing it to censure one of its members or ask a third party to step in and investigate or remove one of its members.

Other law enforcement oversight boards in the U.S. have similar mechanisms on the books, McEllhiney said, but it’s unclear how common they are.

Despite the suggestion, no commissioners latched onto the ideas and neither was discussed beyond the attorney’s suggestion.

The two investigations that took place showed how toothless the system is when it comes to accountability.

Mel Johnson, a former assistant U.S. attorney hired by the Fire and Police Commission, lacked subpoena power and DeVougas did not cooperate. In his report, Johnson noted the irony of DeVougas refusing to speak with him when police officers are required to cooperate with commission investigations.

Johnson concluded DeVougas likely violated the city’s ethics code, but a separate inquiry by the Ethics Board died once DeVougas stepped down.

That effort was not initiated by the board itself. Rather, the board was acting on a complaint against DeVougas filed by the Milwaukee Police Association, the union representing rank-and-file officers.

The Ethics Board has the power to subpoena witnesses, issue fines and refer findings to other parties, from the Common Council to prosecutors. But it took more than six months for the board to launch the investigation and it had made little apparent progress before DeVougas resigned in February 2021.

McEllhiney said the fact the union had to get the ball rolling with its complaint was its own issue, since it created the possibility for the controversy to become political.

“Whether it’s reality or perception, the process has become politicized,” she said. “The union’s job, for better or for worse, is to protect their people, and now they have filed an ethics complaint against someone on an entity that’s meant to oversee their people. That becomes difficult.”

The commission’s current chair, Ed Fallone, said in an interview with the Journal Sentinel that he doesn’t think removal mechanisms are necessary. He argued a situation similar to DeVougas’ is unlikely to repeat itself and wanted to avoid instituting rules of punishment that could be abused and “used as weapons.”

“I prefer standards, where people are told this is what’s expected and you can have conversations with folks about how this looks,” and tell commissioners to recuse themselves, he said.

Donovan, the former alderman who is now running for mayor, said the public needs assurances that members of the Fire and Police Commission will be subject to more accountability.

He said if similar circumstances arise again, there should "be some mechanism in place to take action."

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

