Devro (LON:DVO) Is Increasing Its Dividend To UK£0.065

The board of Devro plc (LON:DVO) has announced that the dividend on 22nd of July will be increased to UK£0.065, which will be 3.2% higher than last year. This takes the annual payment to 4.6% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Devro's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Based on the last payment, Devro was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 3.2%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 52%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Devro Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The dividend has gone from UK£0.08 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of UK£0.093. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 1.5% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see Devro has been growing its earnings per share at 70% a year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Devro could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

Devro Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Devro is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Devro that you should be aware of before investing. Is Devro not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

