DeWine announces grant to protect Ohioans from lead

Dec. 15—LIMA — The state of Ohio has announced a new grant through the Lead Safe Ohio Program. According to a recent press release, the program will allocate $84 million to programs helping with various projects. The release also states the monies will go to residents, childcare organizations, and care organizations.

"Behind every instance of lead exposure is a person and a future put at risk," Governor Mike DeWine said in a recent press release. "This funding signifies a decisive step in our mission to protect our most vulnerable citizens and create a healthier and safer Ohio for generations to come."

The Auglaize County Board of Commissioners was awarded $457,000 for projects.

"We do not have any specific properties identified for the lead abatement at this time," Auglaize County Administrator Erica Preston said. "We requested $209,700 for owner-occupied units — we asked $200,000 toward childcare facilities. We have not identified any childcare facilities that would have qualified. We are hoping as we go through this process, we have got the pot of money now. When we do move forward (remediation or abatement) we have it there."

The Great Lakes Community Action Partnership including Allen and Putnam County was awarded a total of $4,479,000 for projects.

"We want to create a safe environment for all children in Ohio, and lead poisoning can have lasting effects on the ability of our young people to learn, grow, and thrive," Lt. Governor Husted said in a recent press release. "By removing this health hazard from our communities, we're helping ensure the future leaders of our state have the tools to live up to their fullest potential."