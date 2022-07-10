DeWine announces grants to prevent gang violence, improve law enforcement staffing

The Portsmouth Daily Times
Jul. 10—COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today awarded $9.9 million to 25 local law enforcement agencies to help them strategically combat violence in their communities.

The grants are part of the fourth round of Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. To date, the Governor has awarded $19.5 million to 69 Ohio law enforcement agencies to aid in their work to hold accountable the small number of criminals responsible for most violent crime in the state. A total of $58 million will be awarded as part of the grant program overall.

"My job as governor is to make sure that tools and resources are available at the local level to help our local law enforcement officers combat the violence they face," said Governor DeWine. "These grants provide a means for local law enforcement to protect their citizens from violent crime through solid staffing levels and enhanced crime-fighting initiatives."

Agencies receiving grants to implement violent crime reduction strategies as part of the fourth round of the Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program include:

The Stark County Sheriff's Office will receive $2,045,146.15 to partner with the Canton, Jackson Township, Alliance, Perry Township, and Massillon police departments to create the new Stark County Violent Crime Task Force. The multi-jurisdictional unit will deploy proactive and preventative enforcement strategies targeting problem areas known for gang-related activity and other incidents of violent crime. Each participating agency will dedicate a full-time and part-time officer to the task force for hot-spot policing, community-oriented policing, and engagement at community events.

The Lorain Police Department (Lorain County) will receive $42,845.83 to launch a directed-patrol initiative to deter gang-related crime through saturation patrols. The department will also develop a youth mentoring/gang diversion program in partnership with Lorain Men of Courage, a local nonprofit youth mentoring organization. The six-week mentoring program for at-risk youth will focus on diverting these youth from gang and school violence by offering mentoring and providing other supports to facilitate future success.

The following entities will also each receive grants to pay for retention bonuses to help maintain current law enforcement staffing levels, recruit new officers, and continue ongoing public safety services to prevent and investigate violent crime.

Arcanum Police Department (Darke County): $20,221.76

Beachwood Police Department (Cuyahoga County): $559,073.82

Bucyrus Police Department (Crawford County): $445,947.10

Chillicothe Police Department (Ross County): $1,602,588.16

Erie County Victim Assistance Program: $466,038.11

Hocking County Prosecutor's Office: $414,030.63

Jackson Township Police Department (Mahoning County): $35,846.64

Kent Police Department (Portage County): $376,771.20

Mechanicsburg Police Department (Champaign County): $140,527.12

Mentor Police Department (Lake County): $186,000.00

Miami Township Police Department (Montgomery County): $303,209.90

Morrow County Sheriff's Office: $587,141.08

New Lexington Police Department (Perry County): $76,528.32

Niles Police Department (Trumbull County): $262,350.10

Oregon Police Division (Lucas County): $442,373.16

Pike County Sheriff's Office: $412,955.99

Piqua Police Department (Miami County): $201,502.08

Richwood Police Department (Union County): $34,892.00

Sandusky Police Department (Erie County): $232,380.00

Sidney Police Department (Shelby County): $425,704.31

Springfield Township Police Department (Hamilton County): $255,974.87

Toronto Police Department (Jefferson County): $48,702.40

Trumbull County Sheriff's Office: $366,799.68

