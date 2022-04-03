DeWine announces new initiative to fight gun violence in Ohio

Governor Mike DeWine has announced a new initiative to fight gun violence in Ohio.

The “Ohio Ballistics Testing Initiative” will provide law enforcement access to technology that could help them solve deadly shootings.

>> Gov. DeWine delivers first State of the State address in three years

Both the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Bureau of Investigation will get $10.5 million to increase the number of National Integrated Ballistic Information Network units from seven to 16, according to DeWine.

The units are used by firearm forensic scientists to analyze microscopic markings on bullets and shell casings from criminal investigations and compare them to firearm evidence connected to other crimes.

>> PHOTOS: Today marks 48 years since the Xenia tornado

If scientists find a match, law enforcement can use the information as an investigative lead, according to DeWine.

DeWine says the initiative will provide more opportunities for law enforcement to submit firearm evidence for scientific analysis while decreasing the turnaround time on testing results.

“Whether your agency is in a big city or a rural community, this initiative will ensure you have convenient access to this amazing crime solving technology,” DeWine said.







