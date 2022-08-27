DeWine announces millions in funding to renovate, expand county jails

Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that nearly $51 million is grant funding will be available to support construction, renovation, and other infrastructure improvements at Ohio’s county jails.

This is the second round of funding offered as part of the Ohio Jail Safety and Security Program.

Last year, DeWine awarded $45 million to six county jails for major construction.

>> Former local attorney, judge loses battle against acute leukemia

This month an additional $5 million was awarded for smaller-scale projects at six other jails, according to a release. Including $1.8 million to Darke County for security improvements.

County and multi-county jails are eligible for funding and projects must meet the Office of Budget and Management’s Allowable Capital Expenditures Guidelines.

The application period for this funding is open until Nov. 30, 2022. For more information and to apply visit here.







