DeWine announces new project expected to bring 100 jobs to Dayton

A new project aimed to create jobs is coming to Montgomery County soon.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Monday the approval of assistance for six projects aimed to create 332 new jobs and retain 26 jobs statewide.

>> Body found at Cox Arboretum MetroPark

During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) approved the economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners, according to a media release.

The projects are expected to add more than $27 million in new payroll and more than $426 million in investments across Ohio.

The project will impact one local business here in Dayton.

The Dine Development Corporation, DDC IT Services LLC, and Dine Source LLC, expects to create 100 full-time positions, $12 million in new annual payroll, and retain $22 million in existing payroll.

The TCA has approved a 1.171 percent, a six-year job creation tax credit for this project, according to the release.



