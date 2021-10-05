DeWine announces new statewide grant program to address violent crime

Oct. 5—COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that $4 million in grant funding is now available to help local law enforcement agencies implement new violent crime reduction strategies in their communities.

Governor DeWine prioritized the creation of the new Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program in the state's 2022-2023 operating budget which was passed by the Ohio General Assembly in June.

"Local law enforcement officers are already out there doing everything they can to protect the public, and these grants will help them do even more," said Governor DeWine. "Public safety strategies are constantly evolving, and these funds will help ensure that local agencies have the tools they need to protect our neighborhoods and hold violent offenders accountable."

Funding awarded through the grant program can be used toward creating, implementing, and/or expanding proven or promising violent crime reduction initiatives such as place network investigations, focused deterrence, hot-spot policing, and crime gun intelligence centers. Grants can also be used toward technology, equipment, training, technical assistance, analytical tools/support, and overtime costs associated with implementing crime reduction strategies.

Ohio's two-year state operating budget also includes an additional $4 million for the Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program in the next fiscal year.

The program is one of several new grant programs developed by Governor DeWine since taking office in 2019. Other law enforcement grant programs include the Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program, RecoveryOhio Law Enforcement Grant Program, Ohio Prisoner Extradition Reimbursement Grant Program, and Law Enforcement Recruitment Grant Program.

The Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Request for Proposal is available in the Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services' (OCJS) website.

A link to the application will be available on the OCJS website online grants management system on Oct. 8, and will be due Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. Projects may apply for up to 12 months operating from Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2022.

A voluntary bidders training webinar for the grant program will take place from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 14. The training will provide information helpful for both the application preparation and review process. Please register for the webinar at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4977839201380873484 to complete your registration.