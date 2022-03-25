DeWine appoints 2 to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court

Mar. 24—Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday announced two appointments to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Robert G. Hanseman, of Washington Twp., will assume office April 11 and will take the seat formerly held by Judge Greg Singer, who retired. Kimberly A. Melnick, of Dayton, will assume office April 11 and will take the seat formerly held by Judge Michael Krumholtz, who also retired.

Hanseman has been in private practice with Sebaly Shillito + Dyer since 2001, where he has specialized in business litigation. Prior to that, he was a trial attorney in the U.S. Air Force as a judge advocate general, where he served as trial counsel in criminal prosecutions and contract disputes.

He earned his law degree from George Washington University and undergraduate degree from the Ohio State University.

Melnick worked for more than 20 years as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Montgomery County. She also worked as a deputy district attorney in the criminal division in Colorado and in private practice at Kolberg & Melnick.

She received her law degree from the University of Dayton's School of Law and undergraduate degree from Wright State University.

Hanseman and Melnick must run for election in 2022 to complete the remainder of the unexpired term.