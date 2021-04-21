DeWine discusses police reform in Ohio following Chauvin verdict

Apr. 21—Gov. Mike DeWine discussed police reform, including legislation that would instate a peace officer oversight board, Wednesday, a day after a jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

"As we go forward as a nation, we must learn from the tragic death of George Floyd," DeWine said. "His death laid bare some of the deep divisions in this country. My goal every day is to do what I can do to unite people."

He discussed actions taken in Ohio in the last year related to police reform, including banning the use of chokeholds unless deadly force would be authorized and the purchase of body cameras for Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers.

DeWine added that he's been in contact with Ohio Rep. Phil Plummer, a former Montgomery County sheriff, regarding a law enforcement reform package that is expected to be introduced in the next few days.

The package will include a peace officer oversight board with the power to suspend licenses and officer discipline database.

The legislation included input from the Ohio Attorney General's Office, the Buckeye State Sheriff's Association, civil rights leaders and other groups.

The legislation will increase accountability and transparency in law enforcement, DeWine said.