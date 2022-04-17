DeWine increases yearly funding for local bridge projects

WHIO Staff
·1 min read
Gov. Mike DeWine has announced that he is increasing Ohio’s yearly funding for local bridge projects.

The funding will be increased by $45 million for the next five years, making the state’s annual investment in local bridges over $112 million per year.

Funding provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation for bridges maintained by the state’s 88 county engineers will increase from $34 million to $74 million annually and municipal-owned bridge funding will increase from $11 million to $18.5 million each year.

“Many of the expensive repairs needed on small, locally-owned bridges cost far beyond what our communities can afford, which is why I’ve directed ODOT to devote more money to support local bridge projects,” DeWine said in a release.

DeWine said that small locally-owned bridges can be eligible for funding as part of ODOT’s Local Major Bridge Program.

The program pays for up to 80 percent of the constriction and engineering costs for major bridge projects up to $20 million, local governments can apply here.

“ODOT will continue to aggressively address bridges throughout the state that are under our jurisdiction while at the same time doing everything we can to ensure our local partners have the resources they need to address their most critical issues,” ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks said in the release.

The total investment for both state and local bridges is $407.5 million per year.




