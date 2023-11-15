DeWine leads moment of silence for Tusky Valley victims
Gov. Mike DeWine delivered an address on a deadly bus crash that killed three Tusky Valley students and three adults on Tuesday morning.
Gov. Mike DeWine delivered an address on a deadly bus crash that killed three Tusky Valley students and three adults on Tuesday morning.
Israel announced Tuesday that its forces raided Gaza City's largest hospital, Shifa, which it claims is being used as a shield by Hamas, operating from a vast underground bunker.
Jorge Martin does a deep dive into several NFL backfields to decipher which players to start on fantasy rosters.
The Ravens' problems were fixable in the first place, and now arguably their chief competition has suffered a major blow. Plus, what happened to the Bills Monday wasn't Dorsey's fault, and it's time to find out how good Seattle is.
Gobert also made a Stephen Curry dig when he reacted to Green's ejection postgame.
How to watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals and final this week.
Michael Strahan was off the air for nearly three weeks dealing with a personal issue.
"Sober curious" and "mindful drinking" have become popular terms in recent years, with 47% of the U.S. adult population wanting to cut back on alcohol. Sunnyside, the app promoting healthy drinking habits, secured $11.5 million in Series A funding led by Motley Fool Ventures with major participation from Will Ventures, the company announced today. The funds will help Sunnyside roll out its new AI mindful drinking coach named “Sunny,” which generates recommended responses for Sunnyside’s team of human coaches.
The Champions Classic has always been a great benchmark for NBA prospects. Here are eight players who impressed on Tuesday.
The 76ers and Celtics are off to great starts this season.
U.S. Soccer announced Tuesday that Emma Hayes will be the USWNT’s next coach — but not until May.
The ARK Invest head sees 2024 as a turning point for the firm and has made bitcoin the center of many of her bets on the market.
John's reaction to prematurely eliminated contestant Lennon VanderDoes's performance has sparked speculation that — in a historic Season 24 twist — Lennon will be invited back to the show.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
Two Republican congressmen involved in a physical altercation at the Capitol on Tuesday have offered different versions of what went down in the hallway.
The federal government’s fifth National Climate Assessment, released Tuesday, details how climate change is effecting every corner of the country.
Jack Jones played for Antonio Pierce at Long Beach Poly and Arizona State.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
F1 fans, get ready ... to watch golf.
The injury is a blow for a struggling Warriors offense that hasn't seen a player other than Curry score 20 points in a game this season.
Stocks soar after the CPI inflation data boosts bets that the Fed is done with hiking rates and could start cutting them next year.