DeWine: Nearly 2,000 pieces of Ohio personal protective gear headed to Ukraine

May 12—CLEVELAND — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Friday that nearly 2,000 pieces of personal protective equipment donated by Ohio law enforcement agencies will soon be delivered to Ukraine.

In response to a request from Governor DeWine in March, more than two dozen Ohio law enforcement agencies donated surplus or expired body armor, vest carriers, and helmets for use by members of the Ukraine civilian territorial defense as they resist Russian attacks.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol coordinated the collection of the donations and delivered the 1,996 pieces of personal protective gear to an undisclosed location in the Cleveland area today.

"I am so very appreciative to all of the law enforcement agencies that took the time to gather their unneeded equipment and donate it to our friends in Ukraine who are fighting for their lives," DeWine said. "I also commend the Fund to Aid Ukraine and their partners who have been working to ensure that these donations will go directly to Ukrainian civilians who are bravely standing up to Russia to defend their country and protect their families."

The Fund to Aid Ukraine is a non-profit organization based in Parma that is affiliated with the United Ukrainian Organizations of Ohio, a member of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America. The donations are scheduled to be transported from Ohio to Ukraine in the coming days.

In total, Ohio is donating 71 vest carriers, 45 helmets, and 1,880 pieces of body armor to help protect civilians who are defending Ukraine against Russia.

The following agencies participated in this donation drive: Aurora Police Department, Battelle Labs, Bowling Green State University Police Department, Cambridge Police Department, Cleveland Police Department, Elmore Police Department, Erie County Sheriff's Office, Henry County Sheriff's Office, Hilliard Police Department, Holden Arboretum Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Morrow County Sheriff's Office, North Canton Police Department, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Ohio Department of Administrative Services, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Ohio Department of Youth Services, Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Perry Township Police Department, Sandusky Police Department, Stark County Sheriff's Office, Supreme Court of Ohio, Sylvania Police Department, Troy Police Department, Union County Sheriff's Office, Wood County Sheriff's Office and the Wooster Police Department.