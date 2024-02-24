DeWine plants seeds as Buckeye State Tree Nursery opens in Zanesville

ZANESVILLE — Gov. Mike DeWine recently joined Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz to plant the first seeds in Ohio's new Buckeye State Tree Nursery in Zanesville.

“The opening of the Buckeye State Tree Nursery is a huge step toward protecting and replenishing forests across Ohio,” DeWine said. “Planting trees is an investment into our state’s future and by growing the seedlings right here in the Buckeye State, we are making that future even brighter for our children and grandchildren.”

Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz plant the first tree seedlings at the new Buckeye State Tree Nursery in Zanesville.

The only tree nursery of its kind in Ohio, the Buckeye State Tree Nursery will address regional shortages of suitable tree seedlings, assist with integral tree conservation projects and invest in the future of Ohio’s forests. The nursery is on ODNR Division of Forestry property at the same site as the previous Zanesville Nursery, which closed in 2003.

The nursery will focus on growing hardwood producing trees including several species of oak, hickory, black walnut, sycamore and American chestnut.

“We are always looking for more ways to plant trees and spread their beauty here in Ohio,” said Mertz. “By starting the homegrown seedling process and working with our partners across the state, we’ll be able to put more conservation projects into motion and increase the quality of life for people in our communities.”

Tree seedlings being started at the new Buckeye State Tree Nursery at the site of the former Zanesville Tree Nursery.

The establishment of the tree nursery was approved by the Ohio General Assembly as part of House Bill 101, which was signed by DeWine last month. Operated by ODNR's Division of Forestry, the nursery will allow for faster production times, extended distribution and high-quality seedlings suited for Ohio’s environment.

The trees planted in the nursery today will take a year or two to grow large enough for distribution. Initially, nursery trees will support various ODNR conservation projects, including H2Ohio, abandoned mine land reclamation projects and the Girl Scout Tree Promise. In time, trees from the Buckeye State Tree Nursery will be available for purchase by the public.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Buckeye State Tree Nursery opens in Zanesville